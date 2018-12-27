Golden Arrows part ways with Clinton Larsen

In a statement issued on Thursday, the club said that they had parted ways by mutual agreement and the relationship ended with immediate effect.

JOHANNESBURG - Absa Premiership club Lamontville Golden Arrows have parted ways with head coach Clinton Larsen on Thursday.

Larsen has been at the helm of the KZN-based side since December 2015 and has spent three years at Bafana Besithende.

“After careful consideration both the club and Clinton agree that this is the best interest of both parties for the relationship to end with immediate effect.”

Arrows ended the first half of the league season with a disappointing 2-0 loss to local rivals Amazulu that left them in 11th place on the log on 16 points with three wins from 15 matches.