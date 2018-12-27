Girl (2) among 15 injured in Carletonville taxi accident
Sixteen people have been injured following a taxi accident on the R501 outside Carletonville.
The accident took place when the taxi they were travelling in rolled over. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not yet known.
Most of the passengers were found dispersed around the scene of the accident.
“A two-year-old girl was found seated on her mother’s lap. She had sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital for further medical care. Fifteen others sustained minor to moderate injuries. They were transported to a hospital by ER24 and various other medical services on the scene,” says ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.
