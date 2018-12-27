Fewer fatalities recorded on N3 route this festive season
This comes as holidaymakers in their thousands make their way to the coast for the holiday period before the new year.
JOHANNESBURG - Despite Transport Minister Blade Nzimande's announcement that hundreds of road deaths have been witnessed on South Africa's roads this month, the N3 Toll Concession says there's been fewer fatalities and major accidents this year compared to last year on the N3.
The highest figures were last weekend as almost 3,000 cars were travelling on the N3 every hour.
The N3 Toll Concession's Con Roux said: “It’s been relatively quiet without serious incidents on the N3. We do have fewer fatalities this year than last year, but as we say, one fatality is one too many.”
Early indications are showing that holidaymakers are returning to Gauteng earlier than expected.
Roux has called on the motorists to drive safely.
“As always, we appeal to motorists to please drive safely, mindful of others on the road around them,” he added.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
