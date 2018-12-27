Family left untreated after accident at Louis Trichardt Hospital
Its understood they were told that all the doctors are on leave and nothing could be done for them.
JOHANNESBURG - An elderly woman and her two grandchildren who suffered extensive injuries during a crash has described how the Louis Trichardt Memorial Hospital in Limpopo told them they will only receive treatment in March next year.
It is understood that they were told that all the doctors are on leave and nothing could be done for them.
Catherine Ugoda and her family were travelling home for the Christmas holidays at the time of the crash.
Ugoda and her twin granddaughters are still lying in hospital with untreated broken legs.
They were on their way home last Saturday when the taxi they were travelling in collided with a bakkie on the N1.
They were rushed to the Louis Trichardt Memorial Hospital for urgent medical attention, but they still have not been helped.
A close friend of the family Angela Knezovich said: “She is just lying in the ward, her and her two grandchildren are just lying in the ward doing nothing since Saturday last week.”
The nurses who are on duty apparently told them that they could not do anything for them because the nature of their injuries requires a doctor's attention.
The hospital was embroiled in controversy recently, with patients accusing staff of ill-treating patients.
A few months ago, workers went on strike calling for the hospital CEO Dr Irene Malatji to resign, accusing her of corruption, maladministration, and nepotism.
The Limpopo Health Department and Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi could not be reached for comment.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
