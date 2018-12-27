Emergency fund to be established to help with repairing Benoni dam wall

While the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality says the breakage is no cause for alarm, it’s understood the damage is extensive and could be expensive to repair.

JOHANNESBURG - An emergency fund is set to be announced to assist with repairing a dam wall in Benoni after a slab caved in.

Ekurhuleni metro ward councillor Jill Humphrey says panels are shifting due to erosion on the wall.

“I find it quite concerning that there’s been this much erosion because the erosion isn’t only at the face where one can see that the concrete has collapsed. There’s more erosion [and] all those panels are actually shifting.”

Humphrey says that repairing the dam wall has been difficult.

“It’s a whole process that the pipes have to be bought [and] bring in the manpower over Christmas. There are huge teams out here at the moment…”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)