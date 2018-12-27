Duanne Olivier spearheads Pakistan’s Day 2 collapse

After resuming the day on 125/5 the Proteas added 94 runs before they were eventually bowled out on the stroke of lunch for 223 runs.

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas fast bowler Duanne Olivier claimed a career-best match haul of 11 for 96 to have Pakistan staring down the barrel of a defeat in the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Temba Bavuma rescued the South African innings, once more, with an elegant 53 after coming in to bat on Day 1, with the innings struggling on 43/4.

Quinton de Kock also added a valuable 45 runs and Kagiso Rabada’s time consuming but classy 19 also helped the Proteas eke out a slender first inning lead of 42 at the lunch break.

Pakistan’s second innings began in bright fashion, despite losing struggling opener Fakhar Zaman for 12. The other opener Imam-Ul-Haq (57) and Shan Masood kept the innings going with a watchful partnership of 57, guiding the visitors to 100/1 at the Tea break.

Things unravelled for the Pakistani after tea. Olivier removed Ul-Haq who chopped onto his stumps.

Olivier returned again in his next over to dismiss Azhar Ali without scoring to pick up his third of the innings and ninth of the match.

With all the action and wickets falling around him, Masood slowly brought up his 4th Test half-century. A moment which turned the match in South Africa’s favour was surely the wicket of experienced campaigner Asad Shafiq, who successfully reviewed an LBW decision against him, only to slash at a wide delivery from Dale Steyn the very next ball, out for a disappointing six runs.

Babar Azam couldn’t replicate his first innings heroics when he fell victim to a ball that kept slightly low from Rabada and he was out for 6 before Captain Sarfraz Ahmed completed a pair, driving at a wide delivery from Steyn.

Olivier accounted for the last wicket to fall on the day, having Shaheen Shah Afridi caught sharply by Aiden Markram at short leg for an incredible match tally of 11/96.

Pakistan all out for 190 in their second innings and South Africa will have a target of 149 to chase at the start of Day 3.