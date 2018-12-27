Popular Topics
DA backs Bouw-Spies as Garden Route District Municipality Speaker

The party says that Bouw-Spies will do great work on her new position.

Eleanore Bouw-Spies. Picture: @DA_Eleanore/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has thrown its full support behind newly elected Garden Route District Municipality Speaker Eleanore Bouw-Spies.

The party says that Bouw-Spies will do great work on her new position.

The Speaker's position became vacant after councillor Mark Willemse resigned in June this year.

Earlier this year, the former Knysna mayor was ousted in a motion of no confidence and the position was filled by Willemse.

DA's Bongi Madikizela: "We were outraged as the DA because that was not sanctioned, so the fact that we are in this situation and the fact that she was ousted is very unfortunate because that was never sanctioned by us."

