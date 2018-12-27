CT Community Safety MEC Winde condemns suspected gang violence across city

Deadly shootings have been reported in Mitchells Plain, Bonteheuwel, Factreton and Valhalla Park.

CAPE TOWN - It's been a bloody Christmas period in several Cape Town communities as suspected gang violence continues unabated.

Deadly shootings have been reported in Mitchells Plain, Bonteheuwel, Factreton and Valhalla Park.

No arrests have yet been made in any of the cases.

Community Safety MEC Alan Winde says that he's appalled following a spate of shootings in several gang-riddled Cape Town communities over the past few days.

"Many of our communities are definitely not safe this festive season. This is totally unacceptable."

Two children were killed in a drive-by shooting in Valhalla Park on Christmas Eve. They were aged four and six.

Five other victims were wounded in the gun attack outside a spaza shop.

Hours later in Bonteheuwel, a man was gunned down and two people were wounded.

Police are also investigating attempted murder cases after two people were wounded in a shooting in Factreton on Christmas Day.