CT Community Safety MEC Winde condemns suspected gang violence across city
Deadly shootings have been reported in Mitchells Plain, Bonteheuwel, Factreton and Valhalla Park.
CAPE TOWN - It's been a bloody Christmas period in several Cape Town communities as suspected gang violence continues unabated.
Deadly shootings have been reported in Mitchells Plain, Bonteheuwel, Factreton and Valhalla Park.
No arrests have yet been made in any of the cases.
Community Safety MEC Alan Winde says that he's appalled following a spate of shootings in several gang-riddled Cape Town communities over the past few days.
"Many of our communities are definitely not safe this festive season. This is totally unacceptable."
Two children were killed in a drive-by shooting in Valhalla Park on Christmas Eve. They were aged four and six.
Five other victims were wounded in the gun attack outside a spaza shop.
Hours later in Bonteheuwel, a man was gunned down and two people were wounded.
Police are also investigating attempted murder cases after two people were wounded in a shooting in Factreton on Christmas Day.
Popular in Local
-
Indonesia reroutes all flights around erupting Anak Krakatau volcano
-
WC ANC condemns 'unacceptable' Clifton Beach clearing incident
-
Motsoaledi concerned over high number of teen pregnancies
-
Police: 'Body of Seipati Lechoana found with hands and feet tied'
-
Starbucks’ expansion runs out of steam in SA
-
Lesufi: 'ANC needs to look at way it treats members'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.