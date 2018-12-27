Popular Topics
CT anti-gang unit arrest 3 in connection with Valhalla Park shooting

The police's anti-gang unit have arrested three people in connection with a Valhalla Park shooting where a 4-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl were killed on Christmas Eve.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The police's anti-gang unit have arrested three people in connection with a Valhalla Park shooting where a 4-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl were killed on Christmas Eve.

Five others were injured in the shooting.

Along with the arrests, 12 people have also been taken in for questioning on Thursday morning.

Commander of the Anti-gang Unit Major-General Andre Lincoln: "We've arrested one person in Athlone. With that arrest, we seized a whole lot of medical supplies, R29,000 in cash, cellphones, a gas welding regulator. We've also taken in six people for questioning, then at Kreefgat, we took a further six for questioning and arrested two more."

