CT activists plan to occupy Clifton Beach
Wandile Kasibe says the protest is necessary as this action by PPA is reflective of racial tensions that exist in the country
CAPE TOWN - Activists in Cape Town say they plan to “occupy” and “reclaim” Clifton 4th Beach in a political protest on Friday.
This follows reports of the private security company, Professional Protection Alternatives (PPA), guards, on Sunday, telling beachgoers to leave Clifton 4th beach.
The City of Cape Town has denied having any agreement with PPA.
Wandile Kasibe, a PhD candidate of Sociology at the University of Cape Town, says the protest is necessary as this action by PPA is reflective of racial tensions that exist in the country: “What we’re seeing today is a clear revelation of the racist notion whereby white people think they are superior.”
Many social media users echo these sentiments, citing personal experiences of discrimination and exclusion in the area.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Police: 'Body of Seipati Lechoana found with hands and feet tied'
-
Economist: 'SA likely to start new year on wobbly footing'
-
Clifton 4th incident: ‘We were warning beachgoers about sexual assault’
-
Lower oil price to offer some relief for SA consumers
-
City of Cape Town probing Clifton beach clearing incident
-
[LISTEN] City of CT on why beachgoers were kicked off Clifton beach
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.