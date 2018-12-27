CT activists plan to occupy Clifton Beach

Wandile Kasibe says the protest is necessary as this action by PPA is reflective of racial tensions that exist in the country

CAPE TOWN - Activists in Cape Town say they plan to “occupy” and “reclaim” Clifton 4th Beach in a political protest on Friday.

This follows reports of the private security company, Professional Protection Alternatives (PPA), guards, on Sunday, telling beachgoers to leave Clifton 4th beach.

The City of Cape Town has denied having any agreement with PPA.

Wandile Kasibe, a PhD candidate of Sociology at the University of Cape Town, says the protest is necessary as this action by PPA is reflective of racial tensions that exist in the country: “What we’re seeing today is a clear revelation of the racist notion whereby white people think they are superior.”

Many social media users echo these sentiments, citing personal experiences of discrimination and exclusion in the area.

