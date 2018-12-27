Correctional Services: 'Operation Vala a success'

The department has been conducting surprise raids at correctional centres, looking for smuggled goods and contraband.

LEEUWKOP CORRECTIONAL CENTRE - Deputy Correctional Services Minister Thabang Makwetla says the festive season's Operation Vala is proving to be a success across the country.

The department has been conducting surprise raids at correctional centres, looking for smuggled goods and contraband.

They’re conducting a raid at the Leeuwkop prison on Thursday.

Makwetla says Operation Vala has been very successful since it began earlier this month.

“The department’s Operation Vala is a statement at reassuring South Africa’s communities of safety during this festive season, on our part as a component department of the security cluster.”

They’ve conducted surprise raids at centres in the Free State, North West and now it’s Johannesburg’s turn.

Makwetla says these raids ensure that correctional services centres are a little safer.

