City of CT denies security company has mandate to clear beaches

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has denied a private security company has any mandate from it to clear the beaches after sunset.

The African National Congress (ANC) in the province cried foul after one of its members was told to leave Clifton 4th Beach.

The company is quoted as saying it was acting alongside official law enforcement agencies.

But the city denies this.

It was the Western Cape ANC who raised the issue, saying that one of its members was among those that private security company PPA tried to move off the beach after sunset.

The ANC's Denis Cruywagen says the action was akin to apartheid-era South Africa.

"This is unacceptable in a democratic South Africa."

There is no by-law that states beaches must be vacated after sunset but city law enforcement officials are allowed to use their discretion in asking people to leave if they believe safety might be compromised.

Legal representative for the security company, Bruce Hendricks, has confirmed that PPA security guards were on the beach but says they were simply warning beachgoers to be careful as several incidents of crime had been reported that day.

"No one any stage told anyone to leave the beach and that the beach was closed. That is not the case."

Hendricks told Eyewitness News the company has an unwritten agreement with the City of Cape Town and has assisted officials in the past.

The city denies this in a statement issued a short while ago. It states unequivocally that it has no contract with PPA and has never given it authority to act on its behalf.