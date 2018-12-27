City of Cape Town probing Clifton beach clearing incident
The ANC in the Western Cape cried foul after one of its members was told to clear off the beach.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says that it is investigating what happened on Clifton 4th beach ahead of an attempt to clear the beach after sunset.
It says that a private security company tried to force beachgoers off Clifton 4th beach.
There is no by-law that states that beaches must be vacated after sunset but city law enforcement officials are allowed to use their discretion in asking people to leave if they believe safety might be compromised.
Mayco Member for safety JP Smith: "We've had a bit of problems, especially late at night, when the illumination on the beach is weak and it's not possible to do that enforcement effectively. It might be that the security company reached for a poor solution and tried to intervene in the situation and just chose to do the wrong thing."
The private security company involved has spoken to News24.
It denies that it cleared the beach saying that it was city law enforcement officials.
Smith says they'll have more clarity on the matter today.
"If law enforcement was involved, we'll find out this morning. They've told us they weren't and if they cleared the beach it was for a good reason and can in terms of the by-laws clear the beach if necessary."
LISTEN: Beachgoers being kicked off CT beach at sunset
