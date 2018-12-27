Case against Jill Fernandez murder accused postponed
Jill Fernandez was declared dead at hospital after being rushed there by relatives over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - The case against a Bonteheuwel man accused of murdering his 49-year-old girlfriend has been postponed to January for further investigation.
Jill Fernandez was declared dead at a hospital in the area after being rushed there by relatives over the weekend.
She had been beaten over the head with a concrete slab.
A post-mortem is underway to determine the cause of her death.
The victim’s brother, Kurt Fernandez, says the family is struggling to deal with the tragedy: “She was a loveable person. Everybody loved her to bits. It’s quite difficult for us, at this time.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
