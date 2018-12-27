Busy year for Parliament with 23 bills passed
Among these are the Electoral Laws Amendment Bill, the Competition Amendment Bill, and the National Credit Amendment Bill.
CAPE TOWN – It’s been a busy year for Parliament with a total of 23 bills passed by both houses this year.
The Electoral Laws Amendment Bill, which is currently before the National Council of Provinces, is scheduled to be finalised in January next year.
The bill revises, among others, the requirement that an identity document of a voter must be stamped as proof of voting and provides for a different voting procedure for voters without addresses on the voter’s roll.
The African National Congress (ANC) hopes that the Electoral Laws Amendment Bill will be finalised and signed into law by the president in time for what will be a hotly contested election next year.
The bill came about because of a Constitutional Court ruling mobilising government to maintain a voter’s roll that is accurate, up-to-date and inclusive of as many eligible voters as possible.
ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu commended Parliament for processing the legislation.
“We have also been at work in term of legislation that we have produced over 21 pieces of legislation that we have produced in the year.”
On the economic side, the Competition Amendment Bill, which was introduced in July as a prioritised bill introduces significant new measures to address the lack of economic inclusion of black South Africans.
The Presidency says all efforts are being made to expedite the processing of these bills without compromising the obligation imposed on the president by the Constitution.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
