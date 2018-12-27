Boy (5) dies in car accident near George

Three adults, two men and a woman, were also injured and were taken to George Hospital.

CAPE TOWN - A five-year-old boy has died in a car crash between George and Herolds Bay.

The accident happened at around 2pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa: "A driver of a [VW] Polo lost control of his vehicle and in this accident a five-year-old child lost his life."

So far, since 1 December more than 100 people have been killed on Western Cape roads.