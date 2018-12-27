Bavuma half-century nudges Proteas ahead

Temba Bavuma’s 12th Test match half-century gave South Africa a first innings lead of 42 at lunch on the second day of the first Test against Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Resuming on his overnight score of 38, Bavuma and Dale Steyn (13*) negotiated the first half hour of the second morning without too much trouble, but the new South African Test wicket record holder perished after adding 10 runs to his score when he went for a wild swing off the bowling of Mahommed Amir who picked up his third wicket. Steyn was out for a run-a-ball 23.

Steyn’s demise didn’t deter the diminutive Proteas middle-order batsman, who continued with his beautiful stroke play. Bavuma brought up his half ton with a lofted drive over cover point off the bowling of teenage seemer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bavuma and Quinton de Kock added 24 more runs to the total but Afridi put an end to Bavuma’s knock on 53 and with the Proteas still needing 11 more runs to wipe out the Pakistani first innings deficit.

De Kock and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada’s partnership of 39 promised to take the game away from Pakistan, but Afridi dismissed the latter for an elegant 19 just before the lunch break but the South Africans had already stitched together a notable lead of 42.

Rabada and De Kock fell within an over of each other for 19 and 45 respectively and the Proteas were all out for 223 at lunch on Day 2.