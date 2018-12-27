Arrest of suspect in Jill Fernandez murder welcomed

The man arrested in connection with the murder of a Bonteheuwel woman will apear in court on Thursday morning.

Jill Fernandez was assaulted in her home just before Christmas. Family members rushed her to a local hospital but it was too late to save her.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie: "We welcome the arrest of a suspect in connection with the murder of Jill Fernandez on Sunday morning in Bonteheuwel. It is a silver lining in this very horrible, traumatic and difficult situation, not only for the family but the community at large."