Arrest of suspect in Jill Fernandez murder welcomed
The man arrested in connection with the murder of a Bonteheuwel woman will apear in court on Thursday morning.
CAPE TOWN - The man arrested in connection with the murder of a Bonteheuwel woman will appear in court on Thursday morning.
Jill Fernandez was assaulted in her home just before Christmas. Family members rushed her to a local hospital but it was too late to save her.
Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie: "We welcome the arrest of a suspect in connection with the murder of Jill Fernandez on Sunday morning in Bonteheuwel. It is a silver lining in this very horrible, traumatic and difficult situation, not only for the family but the community at large."
