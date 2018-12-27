Armed Chadian group attacks forces loyal to Haftar in southern Libya
The attack took place near Traghen, 902 kilometres south of Tripoli and about 400 kilometres north of the border with Chad.
BENGHAZI - A Chadian armed group attacked a military camp of forces loyal to General Khalifa Haftar in southern Libya on Thursday, killing one and injuring 13 others, a local official said.
After the toppling of dictator Muammar Gaddafi in the Nato-backed uprising in 2011, fighters from neighbouring Chad and Sudan joined the ensuing turmoil. Competing Libyan armed factions frequently accuse each other of deploying mercenaries from sub-Saharan Africa.
A spokesman for the Traghen municipality said the man killed was a fighter loyal to the Haftar-allied, eastern government in Libya.
Since disputed elections and an escalation of fighting in 2014, there have been two governments in Libya, the UN-backed government of national accord (GNA) based in Tripoli and a rival government in the east.
The attack on the military camp on Traghen’s outskirts was thwarted by mid-day, the spokesman Khalid Chataoui said, noting that hospitals in the city are underequipped to treat the injured.
There was no comment from Haftar’s Libya National Army (LNA) on the attack.
The east-west division has split key institutions and produced a deadlock between the rump parliaments aligned with rivals, shifting military factions.
