Andry Rajoelina wins Madagascar vote - electoral commission
The results may be contested after Marc Ravalomanana claimed fraud.
ANTANANARIVO - Former Madagascan president Andry Rajoelina has returned to power after beating rival Marc Ravalomanana in last week’s highly contested run-off vote, according to results published on Thursday by the electoral commission.
Rajoelina won 55.66% against 44.34% for Ravalomanana, it said.
The electoral commission chief Hery Rakotomanana said “efforts were made to respond” to concerns raised by both candidates which included a review of the counting software.
The two-round election was plagued by mutual accusations of vote-rigging in a country with a long history of instability.
Rajoelina and Ravalomanana are former presidents and long-time rivals.
They each spent lavishly on campaigning, with promises and handouts distributed liberally to voters, who are among the poorest in Africa.
