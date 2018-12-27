Popular Topics
Andry Rajoelina wins Madagascar vote - electoral commission

The results may be contested after Marc Ravalomanana claimed fraud.

FILE: Andry Rajoelina. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Andry Rajoelina. Picture: AFP.
57 minutes ago

ANTANANARIVO - Former Madagascan president Andry Rajoelina has returned to power after beating rival Marc Ravalomanana in last week’s highly contested run-off vote, according to results published on Thursday by the electoral commission.

Rajoelina won 55.66% against 44.34% for Ravalomanana, it said.

The results may be contested after Ravalomanana claimed fraud.

The electoral commission chief Hery Rakotomanana said “efforts were made to respond” to concerns raised by both candidates which included a review of the counting software.

The two-round election was plagued by mutual accusations of vote-rigging in a country with a long history of instability.

Rajoelina and Ravalomanana are former presidents and long-time rivals.

They each spent lavishly on campaigning, with promises and handouts distributed liberally to voters, who are among the poorest in Africa.

