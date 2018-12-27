Amcu strike negatively impacting production, says Sibanye-Stillwater

Last week, the court ruled in favour of the union saying its strike at the gold mine is legal.

JOHANNESBURG - Sibanye-Stillwater says it will not be having any further discussions with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) until their next appearance at the Labour Court.

It also ordered that the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) facilitate a union membership verification process and report back by 7 January next year.

Thousands of workers affiliated to Amcu went on strike in November demanding a R12,500 salary.

Sibanye-Stillwater’s James Wellstead says the strike has had an unavoidable negative impact on production.

“…But obviously it has impacted, we’ve had about 14,000 employees, Amcu members, out on strike and there has been significant intimidation and violence which has prevented some of our other employees who do wish, from attending."

