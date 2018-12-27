Amcu strike negatively impacting production, says Sibanye-Stillwater

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 38°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
Go

Amcu strike negatively impacting production, says Sibanye-Stillwater

Last week, the court ruled in favour of the union saying its strike at the gold mine is legal.

Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
3 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Sibanye-Stillwater says it will not be having any further discussions with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) until their next appearance at the Labour Court.

Last week, the court ruled in favour of the union saying that its strike at the gold mine is legal.

It also ordered that the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) facilitate a union membership verification process and report back by 7 January next year.

Thousands of workers affiliated to Amcu went on strike in November demanding a R12,500 salary.

Sibanye-Stillwater’s James Wellstead says the strike has had an unavoidable negative impact on production.

“…But obviously it has impacted, we’ve had about 14,000 employees, Amcu members, out on strike and there has been significant intimidation and violence which has prevented some of our other employees who do wish, from attending."

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA