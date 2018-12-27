Amcu strike negatively impacting production, says Sibanye-Stillwater
Last week, the court ruled in favour of the union saying its strike at the gold mine is legal.
JOHANNESBURG - Sibanye-Stillwater says it will not be having any further discussions with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) until their next appearance at the Labour Court.
Last week, the court ruled in favour of the union saying that its strike at the gold mine is legal.
It also ordered that the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) facilitate a union membership verification process and report back by 7 January next year.
Thousands of workers affiliated to Amcu went on strike in November demanding a R12,500 salary.
Sibanye-Stillwater’s James Wellstead says the strike has had an unavoidable negative impact on production.
“…But obviously it has impacted, we’ve had about 14,000 employees, Amcu members, out on strike and there has been significant intimidation and violence which has prevented some of our other employees who do wish, from attending."
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
City of Cape Town probing Clifton beach clearing incident
-
Family left untreated after accident at Louis Trichardt Hospital
-
Hundreds of drunk drivers arrested in Gauteng
-
[LISTEN] City of CT on why beachgoers were kicked off Clifton beach
-
Police: 'Body of Seipati Lechoana found with hands and feet tied'
-
WC ANC condemns 'unacceptable' Clifton Beach clearing incident
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.