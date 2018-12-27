60 suspects arrested in Limpopo during festive joint operation
They dubbed the operation, the quiet storm, it consisted of multiple road blocks, stop and searches and the tracing of wanted suspects.
CAPE TOWN - Limpopo police have arrested more than 60 suspects during a joint operation in the province.
Police recovered unlicensed firearms, ammunition, cell phones, laptops, and drugs in the operation.
The police’s Moatshe Ngoepe says the operations will continue until the end of the festive season period.
“The South African Police Service in Limpopo continue to work tirelessly during this festive season period as an implementation of practical tactics to ensure a safer environment for all the citizens of this province."
Operation Quiet Storm, which was up and running until this morning, has led to the apprehension of more than sixty (60) suspects for serious charges in a number of clusters, especially in the crime infested areas. All the arrested suspects will still appear before various magistrate courts soon.
Among those arrested in Polokwane were five Chinese nationals suspected of human trafficking and bribery.
Police estimate the goods they seized during the operation are worth around R100, 000.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
