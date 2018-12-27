19 killed in Sudan bread price protests
KHARTOUM - Clashes between Sudanese anti-riot police and protesters in demonstrations against a rise in bread prices have killed 19 people, including two security force personnel, the government said on Thursday.
“Nineteen people lost their lives in the incidents including two from security forces,” government spokesperson Boshara Juma said on state television, adding that 219 people were wounded.
Sudanese authorities had previously said that eight people have been killed in clashes in Khartoum and several other cities since the protests began on 19 December.
