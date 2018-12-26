WC welcomes 138 Christmas babies, EC 275
The stork first visited Mowbray Maternity Hospital at eight minutes past midnight to drop off a bouncing baby boy.
CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of South African families received a special kind of gift for Christmas on Tuesday.
The number of recorded babies born at public hospitals across the Western Cape on Christmas Day now stands at 138.
The Western Cape Health Department's Maret Lesch: "The first baby, a little boy, was born to a Mrs Japhtha at Mowbray Maternity Hospital at 12.08am. Close on his heels was a baby girl at 12.09am and a baby boy at 12.10am. Two sets of male twins were also born on Christmas Day at New Somerset Hospital."
Meanwhile, health facilities in the Eastern Cape recorded a total of 275 births yesterday.
