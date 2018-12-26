Two women killed in Kroonvaal Plaza head-on collision
Paramedics discovered the bodies of two women lying outside their vehicles, with both women having already succumbed to their injuries.
JOHANNESBURG - Two women were killed, and five others injured, including a one-year-old girl, when two light motor vehicles collided head-on on the N1 highway near the Kroonvaal Plaza on Wednesday morning.
Paramedics discovered the bodies of two women lying outside their vehicles, with both women having already succumbed to their injuries. The women were declared dead on the scene.
A one-year-old girl was found lying in her car seat in a critical condition, while a 25-year-old man was found lying near one of the vehicles, also in a critical condition.
Three other patients were found with moderate injuries.
“The patients were treated for their injuries and the critically injured advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the injured were airlifted to different hospitals in the area. The three other patients were transported by ambulance. The details surrounding this accident are not yet known,” says ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.
