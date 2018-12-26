Two shot, wounded in Facreton

The motive for the gun attack is not yet known.

CAPE TOWN - While many have spent this Christmas period in a celebratory mode, the community of Factreton have been left stunned after gunmen went on a shooting spree in the area leaving residents crippled with fear.

Two people were shot and wounded since Tuesday.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana: "According to information, two victims in their 20s were shot and wounded by suspects who yet to be arrested. The circumstances around the incident are under investigation."