Two shot, wounded in Facreton

CAPE TOWN - While many have spent this Christmas period in a celebratory mode, the community of Factreton have been left stunned after gunmen went on a shooting spree in the area leaving residents crippled with fear.
Two people were shot and wounded since Tuesday.
The motive for the gun attack is not yet known.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana: "According to information, two victims in their 20s were shot and wounded by suspects who yet to be arrested. The circumstances around the incident are under investigation."
