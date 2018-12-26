Three students killed in China university lab explosion
Some 30 fire engines were sent to the scene and took nearly an hour to get the blaze under control.
BEIJING - Three students were killed in a laboratory blast at a Beijing university on Wednesday, the city's fire department said.
"There was an explosion at the experimental site during a scientific research experiment" on wastewater treatment in the Environmental Engineering Laboratory, the Beijing Fire Department said.
"The accident caused three students to die," it added in a statement posted on its social media account.
The incident happened just after 9.30am (01:30 GMT) at the Beijing Jiaotong University in the western part of the city.
Some 30 fire engines were sent to the scene and took nearly an hour to get the blaze under control. Local authorities are launching an investigation into the cause of the incident.
Popular in World
-
Cameron Bancroft reveals more details on ball-tampering scandal
-
Trump downbeat on Fed as markets nosedive
-
Japan to resume commercial whaling
-
Second Guatemalan migrant child dies in US custody
-
Trump says US govt shutdown to last until agreement on border wall
-
Queen warns of 'tribalism' in Christmas address
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.