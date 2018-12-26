Sudanese protesters call for fall of President Omar Al-Bashir

The Sudanese president is refusing to budge but promises to provide citizens with a dignified life.

PRETORIA - Protests continue in Sudan where demonstrations against the tripling of the bread price and food and fuel shortages have escalated to calls for the fall of President Omar Al-Bashir.

He’s refusing to budge but promises to provide citizens with a dignified life.

The governments of the United States, Britain, Canada and Norway say they have credible evidence that Sudanese forces are using live ammunition against demonstrators.

At least 22 people have died in a week of protests.

The two major opposition parties, Umma and the Democratic Unionist, joined by independent and professional unions, say they’ll once again march on the presidential palace on the banks of the Blue Nile in Khartoum on Wednesday.

Police used water cannon and baton on Tuesday to keep them at bay.