Several WC motorists spend Christmas Day behind bars
CAPE TOWN - Several motorists spent Christmas Day behind bars after being caught speeding on roads across the Western Cape.
On Tuesday, a motorist was caught driving at 175 kilometres per hour in a 120 kilometre per hour zone near Beaufort West. He was taken to the local police station.
Hours later, a 32-year-old man was also nabbed for driving at 171 kilometres per hour from Leeu-Gamka towards Beaufort West.
“We arrested a speedster for doing 214km/h with his BMW vehicle in Laingsburg. The accused will be kept at a police station, and will appear in court soon,” says Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa.
Africa explains there were also two road fatalities recorded on Christmas Day: “An accident between a Suzuki and Nissan in Heidelberg claimed the life of one of the drivers. In another accident, in the same area, a driver died after losing control of his vehicle.”
