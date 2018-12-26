Seipati Lechoano found with hands and feet tied, say police
Lechoano worked in the government’s anti-fraud department and was reported missing on 19 December.
JOHANNESBURG - Following the murder of a government employee, Seipati Lechoano in Bloemfontein, details have emerged as to how her body was discovered in the boot of her car.
Lechoano worked in the government’s anti-fraud department and was reported missing on 19 December. She was last seen leaving for work.
Her body was discovered on Monday, 24 December, in the basement of the government building where she worked in Bram Fischer.
“On arrival, they found her vehicle parked, and when they opened the boot they discovered her body. Her hands and feet were tied, and the body was already in a discomposed state. There were no visible injuries. A post-mortem, which will give a clear indication on the cause of death, will be done on Thursday,” says Free State police spokesperson Colonel Thandi Mbambo.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.