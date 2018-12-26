Seipati Lechoano found with hands and feet tied, say police

Lechoano worked in the government’s anti-fraud department and was reported missing on 19 December.

JOHANNESBURG - Following the murder of a government employee, Seipati Lechoano in Bloemfontein, details have emerged as to how her body was discovered in the boot of her car.

Lechoano worked in the government’s anti-fraud department and was reported missing on 19 December. She was last seen leaving for work.

Her body was discovered on Monday, 24 December, in the basement of the government building where she worked in Bram Fischer.

“On arrival, they found her vehicle parked, and when they opened the boot they discovered her body. Her hands and feet were tied, and the body was already in a discomposed state. There were no visible injuries. A post-mortem, which will give a clear indication on the cause of death, will be done on Thursday,” says Free State police spokesperson Colonel Thandi Mbambo.