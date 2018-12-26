Poroshenko announces end to martial law in Ukraine

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
Go

Poroshenko announces end to martial law in Ukraine

The move to impose martial law came after Poroshenko warned of a build-up of Russian forces near Ukraine's borders, escalating the most dangerous crisis in years between the ex-Soviet neighbours.

FILE: This handout picture taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential press service shows President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko leading a session of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine in Kiev early on 26 November 2018, following an incident in the Black Sea off Moscow-annexed Crimea. Picture: AFP
FILE: This handout picture taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential press service shows President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko leading a session of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine in Kiev early on 26 November 2018, following an incident in the Black Sea off Moscow-annexed Crimea. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

KIEV - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Wednesday announced the end of a martial law in the country's border regions, which was introduced last month after Russia's seizure of three of Kiev's navy vessels in the Sea of Azov.

"Today, right now, at 2:00pm (1200 GMT) the martial law ends. This is my principal decision," Poroshenko said during a live streamed military cabinet meeting in Kiev.

The president said he had reached the decision "based on analysis of all the components of the security situation in the country".

The move to impose martial law came after Poroshenko warned of a build-up of Russian forces near Ukraine's borders, escalating the most dangerous crisis in years between the ex-Soviet neighbours.

Russian border patrol boats fired on, boarded and seized the three Ukrainian vessels, along with 24 sailors, in November off the coast of Crimea.

Western governments accused Russia of acting illegally and US President Donald Trump cancelled a meeting with Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires over the incident.

"The support and concrete actions of our international partners -- their pressure on the Kremlin combined with a martial law -- have stopped the worst scenario that the Russian Federation planned," Poroshenko said.

"They didn't let Putin cross the new red line," he added.

The martial law was imposed in 10 regions, including areas close to territories controlled by Russia-backed rebels in the east of the country and the Sea of Azov's coast.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA