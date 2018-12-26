Poroshenko announces end to martial law in Ukraine
The move to impose martial law came after Poroshenko warned of a build-up of Russian forces near Ukraine's borders, escalating the most dangerous crisis in years between the ex-Soviet neighbours.
KIEV - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Wednesday announced the end of a martial law in the country's border regions, which was introduced last month after Russia's seizure of three of Kiev's navy vessels in the Sea of Azov.
"Today, right now, at 2:00pm (1200 GMT) the martial law ends. This is my principal decision," Poroshenko said during a live streamed military cabinet meeting in Kiev.
The president said he had reached the decision "based on analysis of all the components of the security situation in the country".
The move to impose martial law came after Poroshenko warned of a build-up of Russian forces near Ukraine's borders, escalating the most dangerous crisis in years between the ex-Soviet neighbours.
Russian border patrol boats fired on, boarded and seized the three Ukrainian vessels, along with 24 sailors, in November off the coast of Crimea.
Western governments accused Russia of acting illegally and US President Donald Trump cancelled a meeting with Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires over the incident.
"The support and concrete actions of our international partners -- their pressure on the Kremlin combined with a martial law -- have stopped the worst scenario that the Russian Federation planned," Poroshenko said.
"They didn't let Putin cross the new red line," he added.
The martial law was imposed in 10 regions, including areas close to territories controlled by Russia-backed rebels in the east of the country and the Sea of Azov's coast.
Popular in World
-
Putin hails 'successful' test of new hypersonic missile
-
Cameron Bancroft reveals more details on ball-tampering scandal
-
Source: France drops probe into attack that sparked Rwanda genocide
-
Trump downbeat on Fed as markets nosedive
-
[VIDEO] Mother of five stabbed to death in parking lot
-
Photos and DNA tests as Indonesians search for lost relatives
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.