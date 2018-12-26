NC police vow to continue crackdown on criminal activities
Almost 40 wanted suspects were apprehended during a police operation in various parts of Kimberley and surrounding areas.
CAPE TOWN - Northern Cape police have vowed to continue cracking down on criminal activities this festive season.
Almost 40 wanted suspects were apprehended during a police operation in various parts of Kimberley and surrounding areas this week.
They were detained for crimes including murder, rape, robbery, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and drug possession among others.
“The provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service Lieutenant-General Risimati Peter Shivuri thanks police members for a job well done. We’ll continue our endeavours. We’ll ensure that all offenders of the law are not granted impunity, and that we are secure and safe during this festive season and beyond,” says Northern Cape police spokesperson Captain Sergio Kock.
