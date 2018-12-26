MTN resolves Nigeria dispute
MTN had been accused of endangering Foreign Exchange Reserves by taking the money out of the country.
JOHANNESBURG - Nigeria’s central bank has confirmed that an agreement has been reached with MTN over allegations that the South African company illegally repatriated $8.1 billion.
MTN says it has agreed to pay $53 million to the bank but didn’t provide further details.
However, the company had argued that the funds were taken abroad over a nine-year period, and the withdrawal had been gradual.
The matter then headed to the courts with the central bank arguing that MTN faced a fine and the money needed to be returned.
This is not the first time that MTN has come under pressure in Nigeria.
The company was fined a revised amount of over a billion dollars two years ago to end a dispute with Nigeria over unregistered sim cards.
And earlier in 2018, the central bank argued that Nigeria owed two billion dollars in tax.
