Motsoaledi concerned over high number of teen pregnancies

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department says over 1,000 babies were born across the country this Christmas.

Gauteng has had the highest number of babies born this season with over 300, followed by the Eastern Cape with 275.

Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital recorded the highest births.

However, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says that he is concerned about the high number of teenagers falling pregnant.

He says a significant number of maternal deaths come from teenagers as many of them are simply not ready to carry babies at that stage.

"We get younger and younger children who are falling pregnant, starting from 10 years of age by the way. It is a problem because it contributes a lot to maternal mortality. These young girls are not ready to carry a pregnancy to term."