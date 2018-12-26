Mangaung mayor sends condolences to family of worker found in boot of car
Seipati Lechoano’s vehicle was parked in the office basement in Bloemfontein, which houses the Mangaung municipalities, where she had worked.
JOHANNESBURG - Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli has sent condolences to the friends and family of a municipal worker whose body was found in the boot of her car.
She was reported missing eight days ago.
Police have already launched an investigation into the matter.
“The executive mayor of the city has conveyed a message of condolences to the family. We’ve indicated that we’ll do everything in our power to give support where necessary, so that this matter can be laid to rest,” says Qondile Khedama, the spokesperson for Mangaung Metro.
