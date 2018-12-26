Manchester United must relish Old Trafford - Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s caretaker spell until the end of the season got off to an ideal start with a win at Cardiff City on Saturday.
BENGALURU - Manchester United interim coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects his players to relish the opportunity of playing at Old Trafford after scoring five goals in a Premier League match for the first time in five years.
Solskjaer’s caretaker spell until the end of the season got off to an ideal start with a 5-1 win at Cardiff City on Saturday but United still remain eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the table.
United have recorded only four wins in eight home league games this season, and Solskjaer has urged his players to step up to the plate when they host Huddersfield Town on Wednesday.
“I think the boys are looking forward to playing at Old Trafford and that’s important,” Solskjaer, who replaced the sacked Jose Mourinho last week, told reporters.
“It’s not like they were outperforming themselves (at Cardiff). We’ll evaluate, look at a few clips and as I said earlier we can do better, we can understand each other better.”
United players, who appeared shackled by the pragmatic approach under Mourinho, enjoyed greater creative freedom at Cardiff as they netted five goals in a league match for the first time since Alex Ferguson’s last game in charge in 2013.
Solskjaer, who won six Premier League titles under Ferguson, said it was critical his players respected the club’s traditions by sticking to an attacking style of play.
“They’ve not said anything about any handbrake but we spoke today in the team meeting about how when we get one (goal), we want to get two. When we get two, we want to get three,” Solskjaer added.
“The attacking philosophy is in the walls of Man United. That’s tradition, that’s history, that’s how we want to play. This was a good reflection of what we want.”
Popular in Sport
-
Cameron Bancroft reveals more details on ball-tampering scandal
-
Steyn bids for record but says there is more to come
-
Du Plessis backs Amla to regain form
-
Southee rescues New Zealand with bat and ball after Lakmal blast
-
Juergen Klopp open to Liverpool signings in January
-
Woods roars back, 'Moliwood' star in dramatic 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.