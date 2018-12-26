Makgoba ‘concerned’ about high levels of aggression in SA

Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba says violence during protests and strikes in the mining sector needs to be tackled.

JOHANNESBURG - Head of the Anglican Church Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says he is concerned at the high levels of aggression in many areas of society.

Makgoba was speaking during a midnight Christmas mass at the St George’s Cathedral on Monday night in Cape Town.

Makgoba says violence during protests and strikes in the mining sector needs to be tackled.

He has called on role players in the mining sector to meet on an equal footing to address the challenges facing the industry.

He referred to the recent strikes in the plastics industry and at Sibanye-Stillwater mine where at least four people were killed during both strikes.

Makgoba says he’s alarmed at the levels of aggression in schools, with learners attacking each other and even their teachers.

Earlier in 2018, a North West teacher was stabbed to death allegedly by a student.

As elections approach, Makgoba has called for peace.