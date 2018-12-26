Makgoba ‘concerned’ about high levels of aggression in SA
Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba says violence during protests and strikes in the mining sector needs to be tackled.
JOHANNESBURG - Head of the Anglican Church Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says he is concerned at the high levels of aggression in many areas of society.
Makgoba was speaking during a midnight Christmas mass at the St George’s Cathedral on Monday night in Cape Town.
Makgoba says violence during protests and strikes in the mining sector needs to be tackled.
He has called on role players in the mining sector to meet on an equal footing to address the challenges facing the industry.
He referred to the recent strikes in the plastics industry and at Sibanye-Stillwater mine where at least four people were killed during both strikes.
Makgoba says he’s alarmed at the levels of aggression in schools, with learners attacking each other and even their teachers.
Earlier in 2018, a North West teacher was stabbed to death allegedly by a student.
As elections approach, Makgoba has called for peace.
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 25 December 2018
-
Makgoba: '2019 will define new South Africa'
-
Mangaung mayor sends condolences to family of worker found in boot of car
-
Two children, 1 adult killed in separate drive-by shootings in CT
-
[CARTOON] A Christmas Message From Santa Cyril
-
JMPD hold 28 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.