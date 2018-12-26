Madagascar’s electoral body delays results

It’s looking increasingly likely the impoverished island state of Madagascar will continue living the nightmare of political instability.

PRETORIA - Madagascar’s electoral commission has delayed results of last week’s Presidential run-off as it investigates claims by former President Marc Ravalomanana of violence and fraud.

With more than 90% of the votes counted, he trails Andry Rajoelina who ousted him a 2009 coup.

Ravalomanana, the twice-elected President who spent years of exile in South Africa, says the fraud and violence he’s seen renders the poll not transparent and not credible.

His opponent Rajoelina also alleges electoral irregularities.

Political instability and the resultant security threat have dragged Madagascar down to being the seventh poorest country on the planet.