[LISTEN] Hot weather contributes to drop in Gauteng dam levels

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation says the heatwave has resulted in dam levels dropping.

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says this is primarily due to the heatwave that is impacting on the evaporation rate.

Ratau says in addition to that is the fact that more people are using a lot of water to try and cool off.

Gauteng has been experiencing extreme heat since 24 December.

Talk Radio 702 host Phemelo Motene speaks to Ratau about the figures of the dam levels and water issues in the Free State, with taps reported to be running dry.

