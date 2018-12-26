Lesufi: 'Mosunkutu will be honoured for contribution to Gauteng's development'

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng ANC's deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi says the late former Transport MEC Khabisi Mosunkutu will be honoured not just because he was a senior ANC member but also because he made an immense contribution to the province's development.

Lesufi was speaking on the sidelines of the party's visit to the Mosunkutu family home in Johannesburg on Wednesday where the provincial leadership conveyed its message of condolences to the family.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile was also among mourners who were present to comfort the bereaved family.

Mosunkutu died on Monday night at his home after battling ill health for some time.

The ANC in Gauteng says he will be given a special provincial funeral.

Lesufi says that Mosunkutu's work speaks for itself.