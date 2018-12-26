Lesufi: 'ANC needs to look at way it treats members'

The African National Congress (ANC)’s deputy chairperson in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi says the party has to relook at the way they treat members.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s deputy chairperson in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi says the party has to relook at the way they treat members.

Lesufi was speaking to the media during a visit to the family of the late senior ANC official Khabisi Mosunkutu in Johannesburg.

Mosunkutu died on Monday after battling ill health.

Lesufi says the former Transport MEC will be given a special official funeral.

Details of the funeral are still being finalised.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the passing of Khabisi Mosunkutu, who served for over a decade in the provincial legislature, has deeply saddened the party.

Political party Cope on Tuesday said that the earlier removal of Mosunkhutu was unfortunate and showed how the ANC did not value committed and hardworking individuals.

Lesufi has dismissed this but has admitted that the party needs to change the way it treats its members.

"We need to revisit and relook at how we treat our members and how we protect them because the ANC is a broad church with a broad membership and people will come and occupy certain positions."

Mosunkuthu’s wife, Nongqaba, thanked the party for the support she’s received.

She says the past three months were the most difficult but she takes comfort in the fact that she did all she could for "Khabs" as he was fondly known.