Khayelitsha animal clinic records rise in abandoned pets this festive season
The Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha has received 25 dogs and 32 cats during this period alone.
CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town animal clinic says it has seen an influx of dogs and cats being handed over or abandoned at the facility during the festive season.
The NPO provides veterinary care to community pets and treats up to 700 animals monthly.
Fundraising and communications manager Marcelle du Plessis says the facility is not set up to house homeless pets but adds over the past two years they’ve had to significantly adapt to cater for these animals.
“Because we’re embattled at the clinic, we’re not set up for stray animals, so we’re asking the members of the public to assist us in either fostering or adopting pets during this time,” says Du Plessis.
Du Plessis says many of the residents either go on holiday or go to visit relatives in other provinces during this period, thus prompting them to bring their pets to the clinic.
They often, however, don't come and collect them again once they return home.
Comments
