JMPD officers to focus on drunk drivers during roadblocks

Gauteng welcomed 301 babies on Christmas Day
Local
At least 30 people have been arrested since Christmas Eve for drunken driving.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says it will continue roadblocks in the coming days to test drivers for alcohol.
At least 30 people have been arrested since Christmas Eve for drunken driving.
The highest reading was 1.97, which is more than eight times over the legal limit.
The JMPD has urged the public to have a designated driver or to make use of transport services if they are drinking.
“JMPD officers are stopping vehicles. Drivers found under the influence of alcohol will be arrested and detained,” says JMPD spokesperson Tessa Adams.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.