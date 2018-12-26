JMPD officers to focus on drunk drivers during roadblocks

At least 30 people have been arrested since Christmas Eve for drunken driving.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says it will continue roadblocks in the coming days to test drivers for alcohol.

The highest reading was 1.97, which is more than eight times over the legal limit.

The JMPD has urged the public to have a designated driver or to make use of transport services if they are drinking.



“JMPD officers are stopping vehicles. Drivers found under the influence of alcohol will be arrested and detained,” says JMPD spokesperson Tessa Adams.