How to prevent heatstroke & signs you may be overheating

Temperatures have soared into the mid-30s since the weekend in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - With temperatures expected to peak between 33-35 degrees on Wednesday in Johannesburg, emergency services have urged residents to seek medical attention if they have symptoms of heatstroke.

Symptoms of heat stroke include dizziness, dry skin, muscle weakness and head pains.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Nick Dollman says treatment can be done before going to a hospital: “If a person is conscious; move them to a cool or shady area, you can fan them down as well. If they’re conscious and able to drink fluids, give them water. If you see symptoms persist, then seek medical advice.”

At the same time, emergency services have called on the public to look out for symptoms of heatstroke.

They’ve called on the public to wear long, breathable clothing, to keep cool and to ensure they remain hydrated.

“If a person is fair-skinned, look for a pinkish colour on the skin. Watch out for dizziness if the person has been in the sun for the whole day. We do advise that people drink a lot of fluids. If you’re young or old, remain out of the sun,” says Dollman.