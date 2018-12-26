Home Affairs Dept gearing up for traffic at Beitbridge border

The department says traffic volumes are expected to increase again at border posts from Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department says it's collaborating with neighbouring countries to ensure that things go smoothly at the border when people return to the country from their holiday destination from next week.

The department says traffic volumes are expected to increase again at border posts from Sunday, with some hoping to make it across the border in time for New Year's Day, while others make their way back to the country.

Speaking to Phemelo Motene on Talk Radio 702, the department spokesperson Siya Qoza says high traffic volumes that were experienced at Beitbridge were a result of difficulties from the Zimbabwean side in processing documents.

“We expect higher volumes of traffic from 31 December, as people leave for the new year or returning to the country,” says Qoza.

LISTEN: Travel movement problems at Beitbridge border