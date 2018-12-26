Home Affairs Dept gearing up for traffic at Beitbridge border
The department says traffic volumes are expected to increase again at border posts from Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department says it's collaborating with neighbouring countries to ensure that things go smoothly at the border when people return to the country from their holiday destination from next week.
The department says traffic volumes are expected to increase again at border posts from Sunday, with some hoping to make it across the border in time for New Year's Day, while others make their way back to the country.
Speaking to Phemelo Motene on Talk Radio 702, the department spokesperson Siya Qoza says high traffic volumes that were experienced at Beitbridge were a result of difficulties from the Zimbabwean side in processing documents.
“We expect higher volumes of traffic from 31 December, as people leave for the new year or returning to the country,” says Qoza.
LISTEN: Travel movement problems at Beitbridge border
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.