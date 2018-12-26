Gauteng welcomed 301 babies on Christmas Day

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
Go

Gauteng welcomed 301 babies on Christmas Day

Gauteng MEC for Health Gwen Ramokgopa has thanked health care workers who were on duty to assist with the birth.

FILE: Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
FILE: Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department says 301 babies were born on Christmas Day in the province’s public health facilities.

One hundred and sixty-one girls and 140 boys were born on Tuesday, with most births recorded at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital and the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.

Gauteng MEC for Health Gwen Ramokgopa has thanked health care workers who were on duty to assist with the birth.

“The MEC [Ramokgopa] during her visit encouraged mothers to breastfeed their babies for six months as breast milk has necessary nutrients that are needed by babies to grow up healthy and strong. She further encouraged fathers to be directly involved and take responsibilities in raising their babies,” says MEC’s spokesperson, Khutso Rabothata.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA