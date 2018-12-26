Gauteng welcomed 301 babies on Christmas Day
Gauteng MEC for Health Gwen Ramokgopa has thanked health care workers who were on duty to assist with the birth.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department says 301 babies were born on Christmas Day in the province’s public health facilities.
One hundred and sixty-one girls and 140 boys were born on Tuesday, with most births recorded at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital and the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.
“The MEC [Ramokgopa] during her visit encouraged mothers to breastfeed their babies for six months as breast milk has necessary nutrients that are needed by babies to grow up healthy and strong. She further encouraged fathers to be directly involved and take responsibilities in raising their babies,” says MEC’s spokesperson, Khutso Rabothata.
