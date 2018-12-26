Gauteng dam levels drop
Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says a drop in the levels is due to the heat itself but also to increased usage.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation says the heatwave has resulted in dam levels dropping.
Gauteng has been hit by a heatwave since Monday, with temperatures peaking at above 35 degrees.
Ratau says the levels are lower than they should be for this time of the year: “When we look at the national level, we’re looking at an average that’s dropped below 75%. The levels in Gauteng are, when you look at the Integrated Vaal River System, between 70-75%, which is okay. We’re still in a good space.”
