Gauteng ANC PEC to visit family of late Khabisi Mosunkutu
The ANC’s deputy provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi, together with the chief whip of the party Sochayile Khanyile, will lead the visit to the family home of Mosunkutu.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress’ (ANC) provincial executive committee (PEC) in Gauteng will be visiting the family of the late senior party official and former Transport MEC Khabisi Mosunkutu.
Mosunkutu died on Monday at his home following a long illness.
He served in the military wing of Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) and is one of the founding members of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu).
He also served in various roles in the provincial executive, including as MEC of Community Safety.
His wife, Nongqaba, says he (Mosunkutu) has been battling with diabetes and hypertension.
She says his state of health started deteriorating after their house burnt down two years ago.
He suffered a stroke back in July and had been receiving treatment for physiotherapy at the Chris Baragwanath Hospital.
Mosunkutu resigned from the provincial legislature in 2011 after more than a decade as a member of the executive in various portfolios.
