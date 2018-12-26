Fire crews deployed to fight Karwyderskraal fire
Officials say they have prioritised the protection of property and structures at this stage.
CAPE TOWN - Fire crews have been deployed to douse a blaze in Karwyderskraal near Fisherhaven in the Overstrand region.
Landowners have also rolled up their sleeves to help officials in their efforts to fight the flame.
It is not yet clear how the fire started.
Overstrand fire chief Lester Smith: "Currently the fire is not under control yet and firefighters are still busy fighting the fire. We also have a strong north-westerly to westerly wind, making firefighting difficult. Currently, the chicken farm is in danger and we have vehicles on scene."
