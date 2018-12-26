Popular Topics
EC police hunt suspect in connection with murder of woman (18)

Police in the Eastern Cape are still on the lookout for a man suspected of murdering his 18-year-old neighbour.

Police tape. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
Police tape. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police in the Eastern Cape are still on the lookout for a man suspected of murdering his 18-year-old neighbour.

It is understood that the 18-year-old woman was brutally murdered earlier this week at the Qatywe location in Elliotdale.

Police say the deceased had visited her grandmother when the incident took place.

He subsequently fled the scene after committing the crime, prompting a chase with community members who witnessed the killing.

An intensive search by authorities has since been initiated.

Police spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana: "The police, together with the community, conducted an intensive search for the suspect but they were not successful."

